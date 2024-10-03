Now there are creases that curve

from the flanges of my nose

to the scissure of my lips.

And a deep cleft, like something

left by a hatchet,

above the bridge of my nose.

The brusque, impersonal obstinacy of aging.

Weeding around the bushes in front

of our house, I breathe in the slightly licorice

scent of rotting leaves.

Though it’s twilight, down the street I hear

workers with their tree chipper coming nearer.

In the glimmer and darkfalling

afterglow, my small exuberances

hive in me like worms in a cadaver.

I’ll just sleep for a while

with these stones over my eyes.

Don’t turn away or you’ll lose me.