Sometimes I write to try to figure something out

I hadn’t understood before, that somebody else has said.

I’ve no idea what “the divinity within” might mean,

And yet I’ve heard it said so often that it must mean something

Everyone recognizes, whether they know what

it really means or not.

It could mean we’re created in God’s image, if there were one,

Though I think it makes more sense the other way around,

Which is what I hope that Emerson and my mother had in mind.

It’s not just that the supernatural makes no sense, and that the world

Is real enough without it. It’s that each ordinary life

seems at the same time

So miraculous it has to be divine, whatever that divinity might be.

Why do we think we’re something other than we are?

Look at the stars,

Or else don’t bother, since there’s nothing there to see. You realize

They’re there, and yet you can’t imagine what the worlds

that they sustain

Could be like, or if those worlds exist, though

there must be billions of them.

How could those lives be anything like ours, with its

private sense of time

And memories that speak to me alone, like Sally’s hair?

Of course the inability

To feel them doesn’t mean they can’t be real, but what

does real even mean

When it’s applied to things we can’t begin to understand?

I understand this life,

At least I think I do. But how can a life that doesn’t have

this sense of self

Or the past or poetry, even if it’s written in the stars,

be one that speaks to me?

Perhaps instead of being part of something

too immense to understand

Or inhabiting an expanding multiverse in which every

possibility is realized

And equally real, each person’s life might be in some sense

all there is,

Whatever that might mean. I know it sounds absurd,

but it isn’t any more

Ridiculous than all those narratives of God I grew up

trying to believe.

What makes a life divine isn’t its perfection or its power,

but its estrangement

From the world and the reflection of itself in all it sees.

I wish I understood

What people mean by an eternal life. I only know that

mine is singular,

Complete and coextensive with the transitory universe

that it contains—