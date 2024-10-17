That fall I biked to Fort Greene Park three times

to see a Townsend’s warbler, rare because

it should have been in California.

I staggered, fix-eyed, head back, underneath

an elm. The bird was said to look a little

like a first-year male Blackburnian.

Its moustache sharper. Neck an Easter yellow.

A stray’s a chance to see a bird you won’t

if you yourself are not a wanderer.

The elm was torn, up high, and from the tear

ran sap the warbler pecked at, for the sweet

itself or for the insects smudged in it.

Sometimes, behind closed eyes, I see a paper

forest (woodcut), where I’m supposed to go

or should have stayed. (The end as homecoming.)

A stray is temporary. That’s part of why

one wants to see it. The urgency, the sorrow.

It might get home, but death is likelier.

I took a photo of the Townsend falling,

its wings two open fans, descending grace,

its toes, as landing gear, ungrappling,

and thought that’s all any of us are

at best: ourselves not rare but having flown

too far, thought, for a while, prettier.