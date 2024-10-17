Oblivion lives in a matte black dustbin

in the corner of Julie’s studio.

Lid on, it eclipses itself, a Buddha

beneath notice, waiting under primitive

shelves laden with pots-in-progress:

leather-hard or biscuit-fired, provisionally

painted, the stoneware mute,

a Morandi in waiting of milky bottles,

milk and dust…

You are making

a pinch-pot, idly turning and pressing

and meanwhile thinking of something else—

perhaps your mother, gone forever,

or the bag you want to buy—when

the wall gives way. Clay has a memory,

Julie says; she goes to the suddenly

evident dustbin, and lifts the lid. Inside

a wet glint, opalescent,

full as an egg

of creamy gray shadow, sediment

ground down finely and suspended

like a verdict in a tone. It stirs,

gathers body. Slip!—but not as we know it:

the wettest slip you’ve ever seen,

insipid liquefaction, stone soup…

Throw it in, she says. You feel sorry for it,

this pot you didn’t care to form well:

you make a silly joke,

ceremonious:

“Thank you for your service,” and then

let it drop. Plop! In it goes, like Bashō’s frog,

eager to return to its element. Or—no,

it had no volition; it fell like a wrapped

corpse off starboard, solemnly angled, helpless,

and lodged in the surface, confounded

by a fluid that hardened at its touch—then,

without a sound, turned on its side and sank,

not even a bubble

escorting it down.

Yolanda, encouraged (loss begets loss),

brings up a big coil pot that looks

like a fossilized beehive, and this makes

a proper thunk, sloshes,

throws up a bit of live slip, and burps

a few good-byes. Down it goes, presumably

sinking faster than the pinch-pot, though

who knows? You are left on dry land, on deck,

thinking of poor Gusev,

his body consigned

and slowing, moving more sideways than down:

except, in this ocean, all things—the man,

the sailcloth, the pilot fish, the shark—

are made of the medium that reclaims them,

their forms irretrievable out of themselves,

as if they’d never been: wet lumps in wetness,

drooling mass; tongues in mouths; spit in spit;

anagrams returned to the language.