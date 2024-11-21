I know of only one pie-dish beetle

actively pursuing a longer life

but there may have been

and probably are still others

determinedly engaged in the same

undertaking. Approaching the end

of its year on earth,

turning its flange

to edge off predators, combing

night ground for decaying

vegetable matter,

it considers its diet

and becomes more particular.

How decayed, what species of plant,

how rapidly consumed,

which morsels might prove

restorative, how much time should be

dedicated to resting and dreaming?

Further, it is constantly

working on memories

of close calls and dubious encounters,

learning which insects to avoid,

how to stay away

from nightbirds

and foxes under a burning moon.

With no flight possible, it knows

the ground with an intensity

turned to advantage:

rocks live so much longer and are to be

envied and possibly imitated.

Adapting instinctual

responses and inherited

recall, sharing experiences

with other pie-dishes,

even if self-obsessed.

In the extreme dry

taking summer into winter, its flange

collects the scant dew, converting

it into persistence

and unsentimental

imagery. Pragmatic, determined, visionary.

Tinged blue and searching out blue zones

across the valley-side,

through the public

reserve. Not interested in patents and profit,

this beetle is sure that once its life

goes beyond

the known limit

it will see some point in “letting go.”

I’m not counting the days.