whizzed past, we liked the look of it, it liquefied

death, it was here to stay, it actually

had nowhere else to go, was in its last stages now, longed to be

revelation, longed to be part of

nature making its

whistling sounds above, its

screaming

below. The classrooms exploded. The bits of desks lay about

in the dust-filled amnesia. Were we supposed to

wake up, or was it never sleep

again—sleep

a mind blown to bits

after each ordnance hits & the craters

open…

We are so late in this story.

Unable to tell our heroes from our tormentors.

Unable to be convinced ever again of

anything.

Convinced. The word like a year in which nothing happened, a day

blown off the record—the spree

an exhausted teacher unveiling yet again

the temporary

lesson.

You’d think it must be about great love.

You’d think it must be about

poverty or endgame or the provisional emergency visa

nobody ever received in time

so no exit from the spree

ever occurred…

So, no, friend,

stranger,

when your turn in line brought you to the desk, up front,

the teacher was a killer,

one of the very best,

and as he bent over his desk over his list looking for your name

you realized he was your old

professor of astronomy,

the one who taught you to see the stars—

what year was that—

the skies were still visible,

and the stars, the stars…You are afraid to look up now,

the guard towers so full of thirsty lights

so eager to make of you

a singular

example.

The paint has chipped off the legs of his table,

you can see that through these layers of desert-dust.

But once it had gleamed,

once it had stood at the front of the class,

behind it the huge night sky of the blackboard

where he had made his chalkmarks scratch

releasing the spidery calculations and then

the galaxies…

Those marks look now like

the tips of rifles,

though you hadn’t seen it then,

& they were all pointing straight at the class,

at you in your row, at us,

at our assembly line of questions.

We still had questions…

You were ready for the blindfold when they pulled it

from the drawer.

The dark felt silky over your burnt face.

You heard the sound of the shovel cutting the earth.

Where is your mother.

What is that springing forth,

that deep inhalation followed by

nothing.

It’s the trees. Listen to me, think of wind in trees.

Yes the drones pass over and this is their wind.

But it’s still a precious thing. A pure thing. Wind.

It will brush you as though there were leaves, as though there were trees.

When is the last time you saw trees.

You feel them begin to cut your hair.

You listen hard for your new wind, your drone.

You imagine the leaves.

Their glittering still there under the dust.

You can smell the old maps lying on the desk.

You hope a rat will find you,

you hope your fingers will still feel its small jaws,

its minuscule hunger.

You remember Saturn—how he’d drawn it, almost giddy,

its wings hatching wildly across the blackboard,

I lived you say

to no one in particular,

the key deep in your pocket they’ll never find,

yr hand closing round it—

& that time I came home late & the door was locked, u think,

I slept on the stoop

all through the night,

I will lie down now,

I will take off my shoes,

they will put me against the wall,

I will leave my mark—

& it’s then that the smell arrives

of rust, iron, acid & fresh cut roses—a thunder

of sweetness.

It is your blood as it explodes from you.

We hear the bullet.

Will it be erased from time itself now

the small stony hill

in which my village lay,

will it bleed out from me now

the cool stone floor, the water in the basin,

my window onto the olive groves,

the pigeons muttering in the lowest limbs—

& where will it go

where I overhear my father

thanking my mother—

late at night in the dark kitchen—

his thank you, thank you—this clicking of the stars

all round them—

where will it go, where will it be buried

my time,

will it rise up in no one ever again

as memory, as dream,

this moonlight’s scent over the fields

& in it the barefoot steps of my father

coming to see if I am

asleep.

And stars falling anytime I look—anytime—like magic—my luck.

And mother’s low song in the other room….

You who do not know any longer what song is,

or dream, or memory, or the sound of

stars—look up—don’t blink—here it is now the slit throat of the sky

where the endless beginning keeps

pouring itself

forth.