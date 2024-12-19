Wild petunias slowly go
blind and a starched nurse
races to your bed to find
your quick hawk gaze
fixed on a blue mahoe branch
scraping the louvre glass,
its cellophane sound blurs
a gesture of recoil or beckon
that transmits the ginger
lily’s rage and the coral
ixora’s incandescent grief
beyond my survivor’s guilt.
No snow today, none
yesterday, no snow ever
on the jacaranda, sly tree
whitewashed violet antic
bells falling with stark
provincial pride from
the sky’s washed-out
purple, cut up motion-capture
florets still as yesterday.
I grasp at your formal
and arcane joy: then sings
my soul, my saviour…
that dhoti language death today
brings to buttress the heart
against further misgivings.