Wild petunias slowly go

blind and a starched nurse

races to your bed to find

your quick hawk gaze

fixed on a blue mahoe branch

scraping the louvre glass,

its cellophane sound blurs

a gesture of recoil or beckon

that transmits the ginger

lily’s rage and the coral

ixora’s incandescent grief

beyond my survivor’s guilt.

No snow today, none

yesterday, no snow ever

on the jacaranda, sly tree

whitewashed violet antic

bells falling with stark

provincial pride from

the sky’s washed-out

purple, cut up motion-capture

florets still as yesterday.

I grasp at your formal

and arcane joy: then sings

my soul, my saviour…

that dhoti language death today

brings to buttress the heart

against further misgivings.