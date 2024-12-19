Submit a letter:

Wild petunias slowly go
blind and a starched nurse
races to your bed to find
your quick hawk gaze
fixed on a blue mahoe branch

scraping the louvre glass,
its cellophane sound blurs
a gesture of recoil or beckon
that transmits the ginger
lily’s rage and the coral

ixora’s incandescent grief
beyond my survivor’s guilt.
No snow today, none
yesterday, no snow ever
on the jacaranda, sly tree

whitewashed violet antic
bells falling with stark
provincial pride from
the sky’s washed-out
purple, cut up motion-capture

florets still as yesterday.
I grasp at your formal
and arcane joy: then sings
my soul, my saviour…
that dhoti language death today

brings to buttress the heart
against further misgivings.

Ishion Hutchinson

Ishion Hutchinson was born in Port Antonio, Jamaica. His most recent book of poems is School of Instructions, and his new book of essays, Fugitive Tilts, will be published in the spring. (December 2024)

