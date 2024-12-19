North Atlantic wind tries

to tear the roof off the hill,

throws all the sea’s abrasives at it,

but the tuckamore grew up

in this house, body shaped

by the timeless occupation

of a back bent low, hands

in the dirt, working

at the fasteners.

It’s hard to think of anything

more modestly and completely

successful. A forest

of white spruce and balsam fir

centuries old and three feet tall,

its villages of cubbyhole, attic,

and lean-to are home

to the vulnerable thrush,

to the vole who bounces

on its bedsprings, rabbits

lose their keys in its alleys,

even sheep find a nave

in which to say

their panicked rosaries

in a storm; it is you

who are most definitely

not to scale.

All around in the low halls

hurricane lamps are being lit.

To look in the windows

you will have to crawl.