My face is a case study

in gravity. A face study. A grave.

Effaced, I introduce myself

by name, a quippy

delegate, ceci Susan,

this lifelong stand-in.

Named after my mother

or rather, the pseudonym that hid

her foreign origin. Shoushik.

She’d take her breakfast

on the balcony. Tehran

1943. Feeding the ants

and plants her onion-tisane

milk. My little mother.

From her ovaries

came I. An alloy.

Reproduction reproduces

inexactly, doesn’t it?

Soldering like to unlike,

an off-rhyme, like me

and time, the clock ticks.

Those aren’t notes but holes

that make the music.