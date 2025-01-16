My face is a case study
in gravity. A face study. A grave.
Effaced, I introduce myself
by name, a quippy
delegate, ceci Susan,
this lifelong stand-in.
Named after my mother
or rather, the pseudonym that hid
her foreign origin. Shoushik.
She’d take her breakfast
on the balcony. Tehran
1943. Feeding the ants
and plants her onion-tisane
milk. My little mother.
From her ovaries
came I. An alloy.
Reproduction reproduces
inexactly, doesn’t it?
Soldering like to unlike,
an off-rhyme, like me
and time, the clock ticks.
Those aren’t notes but holes
that make the music.
This Issue
January 16, 2025
Baldwin’s Spell
Far from the Seventies
Joy and Apprehension in Syria