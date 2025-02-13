Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

There is the sheer spectacle of this falls:
it always plummets and it never dies.
But if you close your eyes
the rush recalls

a dead-on headwind’s steel wool of blare
rebuking an intrusive jumbo jet
so coarsely you forget
the hiss is there,

and static pirating the final station
to notify you, in a lost broadcast,
your journey has at last
reached desolation,

and summer falling from an interposing
old box of Freon as autumnal air
on a recliner chair
as you start dozing.

Just mind your landing from those scenes of zen:
their breathy vastnesses and engines running
come down to a stunning
Shhh again.

This Issue

February 13, 2025

Image of the February 13, 2025 issue cover.
All Contents
Aaron Poochigian

Aaron Poochigian is a poet and translator whose latest collection of poems is American Divine. (February 2025)

This Issue

February 13, 2025

Image of the February 13, 2025 issue cover.
All Contents

Read Next