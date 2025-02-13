There is the sheer spectacle of this falls:

it always plummets and it never dies.

But if you close your eyes

the rush recalls

a dead-on headwind’s steel wool of blare

rebuking an intrusive jumbo jet

so coarsely you forget

the hiss is there,

and static pirating the final station

to notify you, in a lost broadcast,

your journey has at last

reached desolation,

and summer falling from an interposing

old box of Freon as autumnal air

on a recliner chair

as you start dozing.

Just mind your landing from those scenes of zen:

their breathy vastnesses and engines running

come down to a stunning

Shhh again.