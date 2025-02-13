(originally published in both Ukrainian and Russian)
at the checkpoint during the search they confiscated
an old family photograph
a powerbank
toner concealer lip gloss mascara
a block of marlboros
a ring with a seal
her beryl diadem
her blessed symbols of sovereignty and judgment
they groped around in her underpants and bra allegedly looking for hidden cash
what are you doing
what
calm down they said Inanna
the laws of the underworld are harsh
or whatever your name is Oksana listen up
keep your mouth shut during the sacred rituals
her whole viber chat history
with her husband and daughter
she knew to erase ahead of time
This Issue
February 13, 2025
Guatemala: Democracy Imperiled
It’s Technicolor
Farmer George