at the checkpoint during the search they confiscated

an old family photograph

a powerbank

toner concealer lip gloss mascara

a block of marlboros

a ring with a seal

her beryl diadem

her blessed symbols of sovereignty and judgment

they groped around in her underpants and bra allegedly looking for hidden cash

what are you doing

what

calm down they said Inanna

the laws of the underworld are harsh

or whatever your name is Oksana listen up

keep your mouth shut during the sacred rituals

her whole viber chat history

with her husband and daughter

she knew to erase ahead of time