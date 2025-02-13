Submit a letter:

(originally published in both Ukrainian and Russian)

at the checkpoint during the search they confiscated
an old family photograph
a powerbank
toner concealer lip gloss mascara
a block of marlboros
a ring with a seal
her beryl diadem
her blessed symbols of sovereignty and judgment
they groped around in her underpants and bra allegedly looking for hidden cash
what are you doing
what
calm down they said Inanna
the laws of the underworld are harsh
or whatever your name is Oksana listen up
keep your mouth shut during the sacred rituals
her whole viber chat history
with her husband and daughter
she knew to erase ahead of time

February 13, 2025

Maria Galina

Maria Galina is a poet, prose writer, translator, and literary critic. She lives in Odesa. (February 2025)

Ainsley Morse

Ainsley Morse teaches in the Department of Literature at the University of California, San Diego. She translates from Russian, Ukrainian, and the languages of former Yugoslavia. (February 2025)

