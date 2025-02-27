Paper pusher, I’ll tell you what it feels like
To spend the exact cash you make the same
Night you make it. That sky velveted as
An empty ring box. Disintegration coming out
Of the speakers again. Neck-deep in the quarry swimming
Hole. This thing between us like snapping a bar of cold
Chocolate. I like wading into my weakness &
Treading there like the final girl. This life no
Bigger than a drugstore makeup aisle, than waking
Only to learn of the late-night car accident. Who said
To stitch shut is to mend. Each morning the dogs kept
Us alive, even when we hadn’t planned it. The room slow
Spun the way the water had moved around us, & the bare
Light on the water, those apparitions—our love’s
Strategy, a deer tendering into the kitchen through
A back door left open, through the rooms where we
Undressed. Bring me to myself & sew the horizon
Into place. Out of the winedark that sun we like
Was coming back into style. What we borrowed
We know we cannot return. I held your jaw
Like a piece of fruit. Your hand rested on the warm
Animal between us, running in its sleep.