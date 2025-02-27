Submit a letter:

Comic strip by Joe Sacco and Art Spiegelman

Joe Sacco

Joe Sacco is a cartoonist and journalist. His books include Palestine, Safe Area Goražde, Footnotes in Gaza, and Paying the Land. (February 2025)

Art Spiegelman

Art Spiegelman is the author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning graphic novel Maus. A new paperback edition of MetaMaus, a book he published about Maus in 2011, will be issued this year. (February 2025)

