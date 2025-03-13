Walking by a flea market in Pest.

Walking by its table of late Eighties Soviet chic, in pieces.

Some old movies begin as a cheesy map

gone up in flames to quick-start

real people talking, in trouble, if-in-fact.

True or false, the backstory all over again. Yes, we backstory,

you backstory, I backstory….

Russian medals, insignia,

military whatnots, uniform caps for sale—

memorabilia = cherished, no matter what. No matter

that soldiers too young on their glad

desperate way out of history stripped down

right on the streets of Budapest.

After all, worth a few HUF s, that stuff, said one of us

alive and well, his childhood staring

wide-eyed straight at me.

I could see the ten-year-old he’d been, shrunk down

to bigger now.

Netherworld

come closer. The scattering—

worn passports on that table too, covers ragged, bent—

blue, maroon, black. Bulgaria, Albania,

Romania, Czechoslovakia…. So forth and so on.

Smoke, fire—

little squares inside, blurred