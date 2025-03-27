You scrub from my throat the darkness that sticks to songs

traveling at the speed of light. The songs you play

are all I hear. With our morning

coffee and kitchen hours.

Gone are my industrial sorrows. I am back

to the blue Arabic note,

the astonishment of love

as an astonishment of loss

that shakes the world off its tail.

I am singing in the shower.

Are you with me?

Are we face-to-face

or spooning, swaying, swallowing, breathing

within lidless glass? Do we still give thanks

the gas and electric power

that make space for our safe space?

We don’t think hope,

the only tyranny

we’ll never overthrow,

will ever run dry.