On Ocracoke I sit in the sand & smoke,

Sipping an okra Coke. Only in the South,

I say, missing my mouth. At least I don’t choke

On the flavor, cough syrup meets candied moth.

Stupefying as clustered houses on stilts,

Collapsing at water’s edge, sea-surge no sloth

But time’s expedient. Whole villages melt

Into the sea from spit islands thin

As a beanpole’s waist. Wild ponies, svelte

& savage, graze in dune grasses, whinny, yawn.

Dwarf palmettos, yuccas, & palms dot the shore.

What will happen when there’s no sand to stand on?

This languor expands in the velvety air.

Gale-force winds, hurricanes, & erosion wreck

These islands every season. They don’t have a prayer,

Though maybe I’m just a bore getting sunstroke.

Palms & palmettos quiver in the warm wind.

I sit in the sand & smoke on Ocracoke.