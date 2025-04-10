The comparison between man and candle

Has been suggested then as now:

A flame is ignited

And in the end self-annihilates.

This is libel. I am warning you.

I object.

I am neither wax nor paraffin,

Not even self-steering stearin.

I am not a mold impaled by

A cord.

I assume that I lose none of my essence

As I burn. I rather think

I expand, and when I expire

I will leave behind a terrible trove

Of flammable material, un-

Suitable for burning. It will be

Volatile. Hard. Venomous.

Nutritious. Indifferent. I am warning you!