The comparison between man and candle
Has been suggested then as now:
A flame is ignited
And in the end self-annihilates.
This is libel. I am warning you.
I object.
I am neither wax nor paraffin,
Not even self-steering stearin.
I am not a mold impaled by
A cord.
I assume that I lose none of my essence
As I burn. I rather think
I expand, and when I expire
I will leave behind a terrible trove
Of flammable material, un-
Suitable for burning. It will be
Volatile. Hard. Venomous.
Nutritious. Indifferent. I am warning you!