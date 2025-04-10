Tell me about the final day my body—full as it’ll go without yet changing

size or shape, denser than it ever packed itself, the last day of Body-Before

—will still not show, when mirror still won’t mark how underflesh

has no reserve, no extra give or compress left, the airless torso sedimented on

a pelvic leaded glass, tell me which will be the last time I look at me while

old body’s custardy silt still anchors to the barque of how I am.

Say a month. Say tomorrow. Say not now. Was it just now? Won’t I know it till it

happened and adrift? Won’t I look on non-self me and algebraize its changes?

Is fear-of-future mash note to the past? Oh, shameless how I loved Old Me, prancing, boozing,

flinging my life into crosswalks like salt into boiling water, latching to friends

like a pig-lead brooch. I was a mean sibyl and a sleepy drunk, rocking on the sunup

subway while the girl beside me on the bench curled her lashes with a metal teaspoon,

honest to goodness, rinsed it with a little spit, ate with it a carton of yogurt on

her way to whatever work requires both those sacraments. I, covered

in eyes as hide can be when polished by the mammoth chamois of light rain on

a Friday night. How I envy now those rinses of the slipshod and august. O Old Me,

your morosity at noon, your blackened silver, filthy toenails, doctrines, surmises,

hand between coat buttons like a general astride a chain of sparkling islands!

Have I changed yet outwardly? And is outward only dingy wrapper on the real?

Or does container flavor what it clasps, alter it, the applesauce smell of wrist

under watchband? Like peregrine becoming nearly pet inside its hood. Tell me it’s

the last day of Before and I’ll go a-mousing, sink my beak beneath the fur of one

last clappered heart. How I feel even now the meat swell under my skin, warm the craw.

Say it’s good as here, this change in body’s faithless shape. Say it’s good. Say still. Say when.