can still speak from their cage? It’s been quiet for a while now.

A wind came through &

drowned out the last of the

chatter. It was a terrible chatter.

Then the rain came and we thought it

might clean us.

It did not clean us. They took pictures. You have them I assume.

Someone must have them.

There must be a record.

Of what we lived. Or that

we lived. I don’t expect you to care.

There used to be birdsong. A Carolina wren was piped in

over and over without

ceasing.

It did something to the latticework of our cages.

As if it all caught fire.

But it’s been a long time. Since we saw real fire.

Even that would be

better. I’d put my hands in it, I’d feel it with my fingers.

Sometimes I don’t know if I have

fingers, there is so little to touch and that power that

ferocity we had

to reach out—to reach out—

something was done to that. Something calming was

inserted into the picture.

Like a new pronunciation. And then the murmur stilled

in us. It passed us by. It left us here. It no longer felt necessary to look up

if the rain stopped for a while.

The want to look out failed.

I would feel for my eyes, I wld push at the shut lid. Is it

active. I’d run my hand

along the brows,

pushing. Is there a memory there. Will you

rise up in me. You…

It is possible to stop waiting. It is.

What arrives in the end is not silence—not that hem of the vast

emissary. What arrives is hunger.

So you decide it’s better not to want.

You decide it’s too hard to move.

You—how can I tell you this—you

still running to the school bus—humming—late from stopping to feel

the shocking forsythia

which wasn’t even there yesterday—

the sun not a horrible laughter—

the day not a pointless question—no—

all the questions still rimmed with shiny jagged edges,

I see you wanting to touch them all,

running your fingers—

there is so much to know—

every day sweeps away more debris,

and the long way round so full—so

promising—

how can I tell you.

There was a mockingbird which returned every year,

or one of its kin,

to a tree when I lived.

And I waited for it. Neither of us could see the cage then. Nobody

could.

Each spring the song rang out & the walls around us & the small yard

amplified the notes. It was a song.

I can feel the notes in the palms of my hands if I try.

They feel what it was to point,

to reach out.

They have erased my hands I think.

Or is it my ears.

I do not try to understand what happened.

I do not recall the smell of Spring.

As it shall not thaw again in my time.

Sometimes I remember roads.

How we were walking down them toward our freedom our refusal.

There were crows rivering overhead observing us.

We flowed in from all the directions. So many faces.

There was a huge movement toward one place, or was it one idea or

wish or need or promise.

We were fascinated by hope.

What was it we moved toward. That feeling dear friend, the toward.

I don’t expect you to remember.

The meeting place. The destination. What we believed.

There was much to be done.

The time was full of wrong.

I will breathe lightly indicating I do not know, I do not

ask to know

how many seconds I have left. There is

a number. It is exact.

Call yourself alive? says the light.

Even the dust is deafening.

I feel for it. I’d like to hold enough in my hand

to make—to make—what can still

be made.

Every now and then I imagine that it must be dawn.

Listen, I think, listen.

It’s like a snowstorm, this listening. It fills me up. No,

it is loaded up into me.

I would be its disciple.

I don’t speak because it appears the last word

has been spoken. Regarding this exchange

the last word has been

spoken….

There was a song everyone was singing.

We were walking together toward our unmaking our refusal.

Crows screeched overhead.

We flowed in from all the directions.

I could hear it in the distance.

The together has a strange sound.

Sometimes it was more like a shadow rising from us &

falling back

onto us. We trembled if I remember.

It was a kind of harvest.

We were supposed to recall the smell of Spring.

It was uploaded into us

again and again.

I remember streets, how real they looked each time they appeared

underfoot.

The windows blinked where many of us hid

or thought we hid.

The song was vast it overlooked no one.

What did it promise.

We walked in unison. We prepared to sing. Soon

we wld sing.

The earth was warm beneath our feet.