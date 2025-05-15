Calm in the garden after the night’s wild storm.

Hail’s needle has pierced the flowers, their tender verdure,

embroidering them with death in the darkness;

now all is blind silence.

One long, stiff leaf remains taut and intact,

a narrow green mirror,

a canoe full of water where the sun king shines—hypocrite?

I am a bone-dry grain of rice

observing this sliver of sky.

If that leaf-sword full of life, now nest of light,

twisted into a sickle, affirming Death with a question mark,

it would claim my blood.

Despite the storm this rigid, erect sword-leaf remains intact,

a narrow, calm, sunny lake;

beholding it,

I’m nothing but a grain of rice—no neck, no heart—

impervious to death.