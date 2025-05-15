Calm in the garden after the night’s wild storm.
Hail’s needle has pierced the flowers, their tender verdure,
embroidering them with death in the darkness;
now all is blind silence.
One long, stiff leaf remains taut and intact,
a narrow green mirror,
a canoe full of water where the sun king shines—hypocrite?
I am a bone-dry grain of rice
observing this sliver of sky.
If that leaf-sword full of life, now nest of light,
twisted into a sickle, affirming Death with a question mark,
it would claim my blood.
Despite the storm this rigid, erect sword-leaf remains intact,
a narrow, calm, sunny lake;
beholding it,
I’m nothing but a grain of rice—no neck, no heart—
impervious to death.
