For a variety of reasons they had grown more sensitive
To the presence of birds in their lives as the populations
Declined. Their marriages began to open as parents
Took death into their own hands in Europe and ketamine
Nasal sprays promoted soft focus empathy that lifted
The way a migraine might, the obligation to act
In the meme coin space. I’m describing one class
And, while class had lost its salience, another class
For a variety of reasons had grown more sensitive
To the contradictions of raw milk, colostrum obtained
From grass fed Dutch Belt cows was ingested by elites
Chipped for glucose monitoring, but the actual drink
Was heavily regulated by those same elites who read
In drag to the last white children on the planet
Does it make me a Nazi jurist that I can’t understand
How male ginkgoes produce female branches or striped
Maples become female when they’re stressed
Like black gum and honey locust? When I was in prison
My student explained, they always sent two
The first man said: I’ll kill your whole family
The second man asked: Can I bring you tea, did they
As I instructed, bring hot tea to your cell, and he
The smiling man who offers tea, books, a little chocolate
Then kills your family, is the one you are asking me to knock
On doors for all over Pennsylvania. I was like, Whoa
If we leave all the carbon in the ground, the great auk
The Eskimo curlew, the Tasmanian emu will come
Roaring back, if I drive my daughters around
Throwing wildflower bombs in abandoned lots, we’ll have
A monarch explosion to dwarf the housing crisis
Morally serious milkweed silk will thicken the air
And catch sun, so that the air will appear to burn
Then burn. Tonight, all over Brooklyn, they’re burying
Ozempic faces in the flanks of rescues, whispering
Why aren’t we in the streets? Well, you’re confused
By the multiethnic nature of the fascist coalition
Against the woke mind virus, plus you’re in
And out of town all spring, and air travel is really
Only pretending to play dead, offering weak mint
Inside every white liberal is a tiny, cranky Carl Schmitt
Alone for an hour with a Bosch in the Prado
Of small differences, losing Latino men. Pixie
How is it you’re capable of mimicking human speech
How did notorious guards excel at stringed instruments
And yet it would, in its way, be radical
To read this at the show trial in lieu of the confession
Signed in a little of the cord blood banked
Against long Martian winters. So why not put feelers out
On stolen land, throw your feelers in the air
If you’re a good listener, a parasite cool with light choking
The whole language approach to reading instruction
Like the serotonin imbalance theory only gains
Power when debunked. And yet it would be radical
Self-care to gaslight seahorses about gut health now
May 15, 2025
