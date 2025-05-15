For a variety of reasons they had grown more sensitive

To the presence of birds in their lives as the populations

Declined. Their marriages began to open as parents

Took death into their own hands in Europe and ketamine

Nasal sprays promoted soft focus empathy that lifted

The way a migraine might, the obligation to act

In the meme coin space. I’m describing one class

And, while class had lost its salience, another class

For a variety of reasons had grown more sensitive

To the contradictions of raw milk, colostrum obtained

From grass fed Dutch Belt cows was ingested by elites

Chipped for glucose monitoring, but the actual drink

Was heavily regulated by those same elites who read

In drag to the last white children on the planet

Does it make me a Nazi jurist that I can’t understand

How male ginkgoes produce female branches or striped

Maples become female when they’re stressed

Like black gum and honey locust? When I was in prison

My student explained, they always sent two

The first man said: I’ll kill your whole family

The second man asked: Can I bring you tea, did they

As I instructed, bring hot tea to your cell, and he

The smiling man who offers tea, books, a little chocolate

Then kills your family, is the one you are asking me to knock

On doors for all over Pennsylvania. I was like, Whoa

If we leave all the carbon in the ground, the great auk

The Eskimo curlew, the Tasmanian emu will come

Roaring back, if I drive my daughters around

Throwing wildflower bombs in abandoned lots, we’ll have

A monarch explosion to dwarf the housing crisis

Morally serious milkweed silk will thicken the air

And catch sun, so that the air will appear to burn

Then burn. Tonight, all over Brooklyn, they’re burying

Ozempic faces in the flanks of rescues, whispering

Why aren’t we in the streets? Well, you’re confused

By the multiethnic nature of the fascist coalition

Against the woke mind virus, plus you’re in

And out of town all spring, and air travel is really

Only pretending to play dead, offering weak mint

Inside every white liberal is a tiny, cranky Carl Schmitt

Alone for an hour with a Bosch in the Prado

Of small differences, losing Latino men. Pixie

How is it you’re capable of mimicking human speech

How did notorious guards excel at stringed instruments

And yet it would, in its way, be radical

To read this at the show trial in lieu of the confession

Signed in a little of the cord blood banked

Against long Martian winters. So why not put feelers out

On stolen land, throw your feelers in the air

If you’re a good listener, a parasite cool with light choking

The whole language approach to reading instruction

Like the serotonin imbalance theory only gains

Power when debunked. And yet it would be radical

Self-care to gaslight seahorses about gut health now