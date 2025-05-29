Submit a letter:

for Delmore Schwartz

From the parched courtyards of our past
    they grope toward us in the night,
the desperate shades of schnooks, outcast
    before their debts are paid. One might
be in me as I speak, stuck fast.

Excuse my cough. It is the strain
    all overburdened asses feel—
too many souls, like sacks of grain
    strapped to my back. I stagger, kneel
in pain—not prayerful, pure and plain.

Come, brother dybbuk, to my trough.
    Drink up. I’ll bear our double heap
of guilt, before I shuffle off
    your half of it and make the leap
into some other poor dummkopf.

Boris Dralyuk

Boris Dralyuk is a translator and the author of My Hollywood and Other Poems. He is an Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Tulsa, a Tulsa Artist Fellow, and the Editor in Chief of Nimrod International Journal. (May 2025)

