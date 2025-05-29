for Delmore Schwartz

From the parched courtyards of our past

they grope toward us in the night,

the desperate shades of schnooks, outcast

before their debts are paid. One might

be in me as I speak, stuck fast.

Excuse my cough. It is the strain

all overburdened asses feel—

too many souls, like sacks of grain

strapped to my back. I stagger, kneel

in pain—not prayerful, pure and plain.

Come, brother dybbuk, to my trough.

Drink up. I’ll bear our double heap

of guilt, before I shuffle off

your half of it and make the leap

into some other poor dummkopf.