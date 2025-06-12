Jubilation,
you knew,
& the sadness
that includes
the absence of the one we would speak it to—
you, who are
now one
of the ways
we don’t exist.
Christina Davis is the author of two books of poems, An Ethic and Forth a Raven. She is the Curator of the Woodberry Poetry Room at Harvard. (June 2025)
