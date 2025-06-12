Submit a letter:

Jubilation,

                you knew,

                                 & the sadness

                                                     that includes

the absence of the one we would speak it to—

                                                     you, who are

                                 now one

                of the ways

we don’t exist.

Christina Davis

Christina Davis is the author of two books of poems, An Ethic and Forth a Raven. She is the Curator of the Woodberry Poetry Room at Harvard. (June 2025)

