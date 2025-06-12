The wooden heart

I wear over my own

like a tiny armor plate

was carved by the hands of a geography teacher

from Melitopol.

Maybe this is why it looks like a map

of all the hearts of all the women

who left their homes in the dark of occupation,

marching into the darkness of their future.

“Enemies live at my place now,”

says the geography teacher

who sells painted hearts

on a bridge in Bratislava.

“If I could

I’d light up my own

like a torch

to show the way

home, the target of fire.

And then maybe

it would stop aching during each air raid siren

as if signaling a change of weather.”

“My heart,” says the geography teacher,

“is petrified with hate.

I am a wooden woman

selling wooden hearts on a windswept bridge.

There’s a dash instead of a place of residence in my biography.

Please

take this heart as a gift.

Maybe it’s

the real one.”