My
fragile
only
mother
says
she can’t remain reminded, will bring no more names
and faces home. She is headed to the Whole Memory,
where not to remember is
not to be separated.
Go, lone one, into the Unalone….
Christina Davis is the author of two books of poems, An Ethic and Forth a Raven. She is the Curator of the Woodberry Poetry Room at Harvard. (June 2025)
