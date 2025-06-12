Submit a letter:

My

               fragile

only

               mother

says

she can’t remain reminded, will bring no more names
and faces home. She is headed to the Whole Memory,
where not to remember is

                                                            not to be separated.

Go, lone one, into the Unalone….

June 12, 2025

Christina Davis

Christina Davis is the author of two books of poems, An Ethic and Forth a Raven. She is the Curator of the Woodberry Poetry Room at Harvard. (June 2025)

