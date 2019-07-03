Email Email to share with Send Send a copy to myself x You can enter multiple addresses separated by commas to send the article to a group; to send to recipients individually, enter just one address at a time. Print TWEET SHARE Tanks for the Memories: A Historical Tribute to Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ The Editors Popperfoto via Getty ImagesItalian fascist leader Benito Mussolini reviewing a tank corps at a military parade, Rome, Italy, October 1935 ullstein bild via Getty ImagesA parade of the Wehrmacht before Adolf Hitler on his forty-seventh birthday, Berlin, Germany, April 1936 Hanns Hubmann/ullstein bild via Getty ImagesGeneralissimo Francisco Franco taking the salute at a victory parade, Madrid, Spain, 1939 N. Sitnikov/Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesArtillery on parade during the May Day celebrations in Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 1947 Bettmann via Getty ImagesThree Soviet rocket launchers taking part in a military parade to mark the sixth anniversary of Fidel Castro’s revolution, Havana, Cuba, 1965 Visual China Group via Getty ImagesChairman Mao Zedong parading the Red Guards in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, November 26, 1966 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty ImagesA military parade marking the sixtieth anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2013 Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty ImagesA tank passing a podium decorated with a portrait of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an Army Day parade, Tehran, April 18, 2018 Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty ImagesA dress rehearsal for a parade marking the seventy-fourth anniversary of the USSR’s victory on the Eastern Front, Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019