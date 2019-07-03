Advanced Search

Tanks for the Memories: A Historical Tribute to Trump’s ‘Salute to America’

Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini reviewing a tank corps at a military parade, Rome, Italy, October 1935
A parade of the Wehrmacht before Adolf Hitler on his forty-seventh birthday, Berlin, Germany, April 1936
Generalissimo Francisco Franco taking the salute at a victory parade, Madrid, Spain, 1939
Artillery on parade during the May Day celebrations in Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 1947
Three Soviet rocket launchers taking part in a military parade to mark the sixth anniversary of Fidel Castro’s revolution, Havana, Cuba, 1965
Chairman Mao Zedong parading the Red Guards in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, November 26, 1966
A military parade marking the sixtieth anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2013
A tank passing a podium decorated with a portrait of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an Army Day parade, Tehran, April 18, 2018
A dress rehearsal for a parade marking the seventy-fourth anniversary of the USSR’s victory on the Eastern Front, Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019

 