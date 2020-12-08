The Future of New York: The 2020 Robert B. Silvers Lecture

At the close of one of the city’s most challenging years, New York Review contributors Molly Crabapple, Deborah Eisenberg, Michael Greenberg, and Hari Kunzru came together on December 8, 2020 to discuss a future of resilience and renewal for New York. The discussion was moderated by Jana Prikryl, a senior editor and poetry editor at The New York Review.

The Robert B. Silvers Lecture is an annual series created by Max Palevsky in recognition of the work of Robert B. Silvers, a co-founding editor of The New York Review of Books. LIVE from NYPL is made possible by the support of Library patrons and friends, as well as by the continuing generosity of Celeste Bartos, Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Adam Bartos, and the Margaret and Herman Sokol Public Education Endowment Fund.