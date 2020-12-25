Advertisement

Happy Holidays

David Fratkin
An animated celebration of the Christmas story.

David Fratkin

David Fratkin

Submit a letter:

Email us letters@nybooks.com

More by David Fratkin

More by David Fratkin

David Fratkin

David Fratkin is a New York-based artist.

Read Next

Give the gift they’ll open all year

Save 50% off the regular rate and 75% off the cover price and receive a free 2021 calendar!