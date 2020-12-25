Happy Holidays

Advertisement
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Best of The New York Review, plus books, events, and other items of interest
David Fratkin
David Fratkin
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Best of The New York Review, plus books, events, and other items of interest
Submit a letter:
Email us letters@nybooks.com
More by David Fratkin
April 12, 2020
April 1, 2018
December 24, 2017
More by David Fratkin
April 12, 2020
April 1, 2018
December 24, 2017
Read Next
A Magician in Pigment
Titian was a painter of astonishing versatility, a master of landscape, of portraiture, of sacred painting, historical painting, mythology, a magician who could turn a dab of pigment into a flame, a pleat, a thunderbolt, a twinkle in the eye, a Cupid’s wing.
November 8, 2013
Luc Tuymans: A Retrospective
In “Gray Magic,” from the February 11 issue of The New York Review, Sanford Schwartz writes about the Luc Tuymans retrospective, which will be on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art from February 6 to May 2. (It originated at the Wexner Center for the Arts in…
January 22, 2010
Houdon’s Sensuous Sculpture
In “The Best Faces of the Enlightenment,” from the April 8 issue of The New York Review, Willibald Sauerländer writes about a new exhibition of the work of Jean-Antoine Houdon, whom he calls “the last and probably greatest French sculptor of the eighteenth century.” In his works—a selection of which…
March 19, 2010
David Levine: An Audio Portrait
In September 2008, fifteen months before he died, David Levine met with New York Review editor Sasha Weiss at his apartment in Brooklyn to talk about his caricatures. Over a period of more than four decades, he made some 3,800 drawings for the Review, ranging from Albert Camus in 1963 to…
February 16, 2010
The Coca-Colonization of Japan
Shomei Tomatsu was fifteen when Japan was defeated and the US troops arrived, casually tossing sticks of gum and chocolates at the children running after their jeeps. Occupation was the title he chose for the pictures he took around the US base towns in Japan and Okinawa.
October 24, 2014
Give the gift they’ll open all year
Save 50% off the regular rate and 75% off the cover price and receive a free 2021 calendar!