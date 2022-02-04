An Open Letter to the Russian Leadership

Dimitar Dolkoff/AFP via Getty Images The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow, Russia, January 27, 2022

There is an ever-increasing flow of alarming news about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reports are emerging about stepped-up recruitment of mercenaries within Russia and the transfer of fuel and military equipment to Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In response, Ukraine is arming itself and NATO is sending additional forces into Eastern Europe. The tension is not abating, but rather mounting.

Russian citizens are becoming de facto hostages of a reckless adventurism that has come to typify Russia’s foreign policy. Not only must Russians live with the uncertainty of whether a large-scale war will begin, but they are also experiencing a sharp rise in prices and a devaluation of their currency. Is this the sort of policy Russians need? Do they want war—and are they ready to bear the brunt of it? Have they authorized the authorities to play with their lives in this way?

But no one asks Russian citizens for their opinion. There is no public debate. State television presents only a single viewpoint—that of the warmongers. Direct military threats, aggression and hatred are aimed at Ukraine, the US, and the West. But the most dangerous thing is that the war is being depicted not only as permissible, but as inevitable. This is an attempt to deceive the population, to impose upon them the idea of waging a crusade against the West, rather than investing in the country’s development and improving living standards. The cost of the conflict is never discussed, but the price—the huge, bloody price—will be paid by the common Russian people.

We, responsible citizens and patriots of Russia, appeal to Russia’s political leadership. We openly and publicly call out the Party of War that has been formed within the government.

We represent the viewpoint of those in Russian society who reject war, who consider unlawful the use of military threats and the deployment of a blackmailing style in foreign policy.

We reject war, whereas you, the Party of War, consider it acceptable. We stand for peace and prosperity for all Russian citizens, whereas you put our lives on the line for the sake of political games. You deceive and manipulate people, whereas we tell them the truth. You do not speak in the name of the Russian population—we do. For decades, the Russian people, who lost millions of lives in past wars, have lived by the saying: “if only there were no war.” Have you forgotten this?

Our position is quite simple. Russia does not need a war with Ukraine and the West. No one is threatening us, no one is attacking us. Policies based on the idea of such a war are immoral and irresponsible and must not be conducted in the name of the Russian people. Such a war is devoid of legitimacy and has no moral basis. Russian diplomacy should take no other position than a categorical rejection of such a war.

Not only does such a war not reflect Russia’s interests, but it also threatens the country’s very existence. The senseless actions of the country’s political leadership, which is pushing us in this direction, will inevitably lead to a mass anti-war movement in Russia. Each of us will naturally play a part in it.

We will do everything in our power to prevent this war, and if it begins, to stop it.

Signed,

Lev Ponomaryov, human rights activist

Valery Borshchev, human rights activist

Svetlana Gannushkina, human rights activist

Leonid Gozman, politician

Liya Akhedzhakova, actress and People’s Artist of the Russian Federation

Andrey Makarevich, musician

Garri Bardin, director

Viktor Shenderovich, writer

Tatiana Lazareva, TV presenter

Andrey Zubov, historian and politician

Andrey Nechaev, politician

Alina Vitukhnovskaya, writer

Alexander Belavin, physicist

Nikolai Rozanov, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Natalia Evdokimova, executive secretary of the Human Rights Council of St. Petersburg

Efim Khazanov, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Ilya Ginzburg, physicist and professor

Zoya Svetova, journalist

Grigory Yavlinsky, politician

Lev Shlosberg, politician

Boris Vishnevsky, politician

Lev Gudkov, sociologist and professor

Igor Chubais, philosopher

Tatyana Voltskaya, poet and journalist

Boris Sokolov, historian and writer

Mikhail Krieger, civic activist

Veronika Dolina, poet

Vladimir Mirzoev, director

Ksenia Larina, journalist

Andrey Piontkovsky, publicist

Mark Urnov, professor, National Research University Higher School of Economics

Mikhail Lavrenov, writer

Nikolai Prokudin, writer

Elena Fanailova, poet and journalist

Grigory Mikhnov-Vaytenko, clergyman

Lev Levinson, human rights activist

Sergei Germann, member of the Writer’s Union of Russia

Vladimir Alex, civil activist

Yuri Gimmelfarb, journalist

Yuri Samodurov, human rights activist

Evgeniy Tsymbal, civil activist

Vitaly Dixon, writer

Natalya Mavlevich, translator

Ashraf Fattakhov, lawyer

Viktor Yunak, writer

Valeria Prikhodkina, human rights activist

Elena Grigorieva, children’s poet

Vera Shabelnikova, editor

Mair Makhaev, philosopher and linguist

Grigory Amnuel, producer, director, publicist, and politician.

Sergei Krivenko, human rights activist

Yaroslav Nikitenko, environmental and civil activist and scientist

Tatyana Yankelevich Bonner, human rights activist

Nikita Sokolov, historian

Anatoly Golubovsky, historian

Nikolai Rekubratsky, researcher

Vitold Abankin, human rights activist

Elena Bukvareva, doctor of biological sciences

Igor Toporkov, human rights activist

Evgeniy Kalakin, director

Liudmila Alpern, human rights activist

Nina Caterly, writer

Vladimir Zalishchak, municipal deputy

Olga Mazurova, doctor

Oleg Motkov, director

Natalya Pakhsaryan, professor at Moscow State University

Elena Volkova, philologist and culturologist

Valery Otstavnykh, director and journalist

Georgy Karetnikov, civil activist

Marina Boroditskaya, writer

Sergey Lutsenko, animation supervisor

Alexey Diveev, programmer

Tatyana Vorozheykina, lecturer at the Free University of Moscow

Tatyana Kotlyar, human rights activist

Anatoly Barmin, pharmacist

Valentin Skvortsov, professor at Moscow State University

Lev Ingel, physicist

Mikhail Mints, historian

Leonid Chubarov, professor

Katya-Anna Taguti, artist

Elena Efros, civil activist

Anna Shapiro, director

Tatyana Dorutina, member of the Human Rights Council of St. Petersburg

Arkady Konikov, programmer

Sergei Pechenkin, civil activist

Anatoly Razumov, historian

Alexander Sannikov, colonel of the Russian Armed Forces (ret’d)

Anatoly Tsirlin, professor

Karen Hakobyan, professor

A full list of signatories is available here.