Single-Player Politics

Since the assassination on December 4 of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, by an alleged shooter whose apparent motive was righteous fury at the iniquity and injustice of America’s profit-driven system of health care, one thing we have been hearing again and again is that political violence changes nothing. This idea has been expressed more or less uniformly by countless and diverse figures from the world of politics, business, and the media. Everyone keeps saying it, and everyone agrees: violence is no way to bring about change.

Everyone keeps saying it, you suspect, to ward off the suspicion, even perhaps the certain knowledge, of its being completely untrue. If violence changed nothing, would American taxpayers have spent over $824 billion last year on maintaining the world’s most powerful and deadly military force? If violence changed nothing, would the United States exist in the first place? “Violence,” as the Black Panther leader H. Rap Brown put it, “is as American as cherry pie.”

Thomas Jefferson’s more celebrated remark about the tree of liberty having to be “refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants” is one with which many Americans still presumably agree. Is Thompson’s alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, a patriot? He appears to have felt that he was acting in the interests of his countrymen; and a great many of his countrymen, with surprisingly nonpartisan consensus, seem to agree. But let’s leave that question aside, momentarily, to address the knottier question of whether Thompson himself was a tyrant. America’s profit-driven health care system, which in his death Thompson came to represent, certainly has a stranglehold on the lives of its citizens. In many cases the level of private health insurance a person possesses—and whether their insurance provider is willing to honor it in a reasonably timely fashion—is a determining factor in whether that person lives or dies.

One of UnitedHealthcare’s more notable recent innovations is its introduction of AI into the claims adjudication process. In 2023 the surviving family members of two deceased policy holders sued the company, accusing it of knowingly using a faulty machine-learning algorithm to deny elderly patients coverage for procedures that their doctors deemed medically necessary. (The United-owned company, NaviHealth, which developed the technology, has denied this allegation, insisting that the algorithm is not “used to make coverage determinations.”) Such a technology makes an already impersonal corporate bureaucracy outright inhuman. It also does away with the need to pay people to carry out the administrative labor involved in denying other people health care—making it, from the standpoint of brute profit, a two-birds-one-stone situation. A company like UnitedHealthcare represents a blandly roboticized authority, an impermeable bureaucracy of death.

*

If you had asked me, as recently as a few months ago, to identify a single principle held in common, across the spectrum of political sentiment and across cultures and generations, I would probably have answered with some version of “It is wrong to murder a person.” I might well still give you the same answer today, but in the aftermath of Thompson’s murder, and the subsequent efflorescence of righteous and multifarious glee, I would do so with considerably less confidence. It no longer seems quite so clear that murder is bad, or at any rate that people universally believe it to be so.

It’s hard to think of a high-profile murder case where there has been less public sympathy for the victim. I’m sure there are better and more recent examples than Jeffrey Dahmer, who in 1994 was bludgeoned to death by a fellow prisoner, but I’m struggling to come up with one. To say that people now approve of killing health industry CEOs in the street might be excessive; to say that their disapproval is less potent a force than their rage and disgust at the iniquity of the American health care system, and those who profit from it, might not be.

Let’s take it as a given, in any case, that it is wrong to murder a person, and then move quickly on from that baseline moral assumption. What can be said about the powerful and in many ways surprising reaction to the cold-blooded killing of Thompson, and to the chief suspect in that crime, Luigi Mangione? (Mangione has yet to receive a date for his trial. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at a New York state court in December; he has not yet entered a plea for the federal charges against him, including murder.) The crime itself, and the growing agglomeration of cultural evidence around it, is almost hysterically overdetermined. It’s about the barbarism of America’s health care system; it’s about the extent to which people have become desensitized to violence; it’s about how the Internet has melted everyone’s brains; it’s about how we can’t help judging attractive people—in the days after his arrest, Mangione’s good looks were a subject of widespread discussion and no small amount of online horniness—by different standards from those we apply to everyone else; it’s about a growing and quasi-revolutionary rage at the structural violence of capitalism; and it’s about (depending on which opinion columnist you want to go with) white privilege, the coarsening of American political discourse, and the problem of male loneliness.

Advertisement

The murder itself seemed carefully calibrated for maximum impact on public consciousness. Thompson’s killer allegedly chose him not because he presided over the accused’s own insurance provider—Mangione had suffered from various ailments, including debilitating back pain, for which he needed surgery, but the policy he held was not with UnitedHealthcare—but because UnitedHealthcare controlled the largest market share and was responsible for the highest denial rates of any major provider. The bullet casings found at the scene were, by now infamously, inscribed with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose”—a direct reference to the health insurance industry’s practice of deliberately snarling up policyholders’ claims in the bureaucratic gears.

When Mangione was arrested, police reported that he was in possession of a handwritten 262-word document, somewhat hastily sketching his rationale for the killing. This document, no longer than a shortish Twitter thread, has routinely been referred to as a “manifesto,” which seems to me to do a grave discredit to that noble form: the note was less manifesto than memo. At one point, having described in the broadest possible way the iniquity of the US health care system, the author makes the following admission: “Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument.” (Whoever wrote this manifesto—and Mangione, in pleading not guilty, presumably denies having done so—deserves credit for at least writing it themselves. It’s a low bar, but it’s not nothing: the era of the AI-generated manifesto must surely be near at hand.)

The killing, in any case, was not personal but rather conceived and performed as a move within a game of symbols. In one sense, this is simply a characteristic of many (if not all) assassinations. But it is also among the more disturbing aspects of the whole affair. The consequence of Mangione’s alleged decision to kill Thompson was to turn his victim into a kind of symbol; Mangione was cast as “the CEO killer,” Thompson as “the CEO.” The sprawling carnivalesque of social media reaction—the memes, the folk songs, the TikToks, the tweets—pushed the event further into abstraction.

*

A couple of weeks after Mangione’s arrest at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the writer Gurwinder Bhogal published an article about a series of video calls and e-mails he had exchanged last spring with Mangione, a paid subscriber to his Substack newsletter. The accused killer emerges, in Bhogal’s portrait, as an earnest and somewhat lost figure, in search of guidance in his effort to gain some intellectual purchase on the world. One particularly haunting detail concerns Mangione’s preoccupation with the idea of NPCs. This is an acronym for “non-player character,” used in video games for the secondary characters who are not controlled by any human player but who carry out scenarios, dialogue, and actions according to the predestination of the game’s code. (In the days after Mangione’s arrest, certain sections of the press made a big deal of the revelation that he played a lot of video games. But to say that Mangione has spent a lot of time gaming is really to say no more than that he is a young man alive in the twenty-first century.)

The term NPC has, in recent years, been adopted as a favored insult by the existentially online, and in particular the online right. An NPC, in this sense, is the lowest caste of normie: a person so bound by convention, so devoid of agency and authenticity, that they might as well not be alive. In the days immediately following the second inauguration of Donald Trump, the OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X about having changed his mind about a president of whom he had previously been critical. This change of mind coincided with the mass adoption of Trumpism among his fellow Silicon Valley billionaires, but Altman framed his conversion as follows: “i wish i had done more of my own thinking and definitely fell in the npc trap.” As an epithet, “NPC” seems to me to express something of the loneliness and creeping solipsism of an online existence, in which other lives are glimpsed as fleeting avatars and scrolling text, increasingly difficult to distinguish from the mulch of AI bots. It is an expression both of profound alienation and of dehumanization, of a worldview that denies vast categories of other people the possibility of an inner life.

Advertisement

According to Bhogal, Mangione believed that “people everywhere were becoming NPCs, increasingly living their lives as a series of reflex reactions rather than consciously choosing their behaviors.” Mangione, writes Bhopal, demonstrated enough self-awareness to “identify that he, too, lived much of his life on autopilot, confessing that he sometimes wasted whole afternoons doomscrolling social media. He said he wanted to regain some of the agency he felt he’d lost to online distractions.”

This question of agency, uncomfortable though it may be, is a central one. If Mangione did commit the murder of which he stands accused, it may have been because he felt that more democratic and ethical ways of refashioning a system grotesquely misshapen in the interests of the rich were not viable, or at least less attractive.

*

In the days after his arrest Mangione’s online activity became a matter of intense public interest. Among his most widely discussed social media posts was a 2021 review, on his (now private) Goodreads account, of Theodore Kaczynski’s Industrial Society and Its Future, more commonly known as the Unabomber Manifesto. Mangione gave the manifesto four stars, which in relative esteem places it below Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens (five stars) and above Steve-O from Jackass’s memoir A Hard Kick in the Nuts (three stars). His review quotes approvingly a post about Kaczynski that he encountered on Reddit:

Had the balls to recognise that peaceful protest has gotten us absolutely nowhere and at the end of the day, he’s probably right. Oil barons haven’t listened to any environmentalists, but they feared him. When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive…. “Violence never solved anything” is a statement uttered by cowards and predators.

The Unambomber review is the most attention-grabbing of the accused killer’s posts, but his tastes, in books and politics alike, seem otherwise to have tended toward the conventional. To judge from the reading preferences apparent from his Goodreads account—Atomic Habits, The 4-Hour Work Week, How to Break Up with Your Phone, Freakonomics, The Happiness Hypothesis—Mangione might be the first alleged assassin to have been radicalized by the contents of a Barnes & Noble Smart Thinking section. He is not, as it might have been reasonable to assume before his arrest, some kind of leftist revolutionary committed to the propaganda of the deed: he was a well-paid software engineer whose political sympathies seemed broadly aligned with the rightward Silicon Valley median.

Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images An opinion poll chalk-written on a New York City sidewalk two weeks after the killing of Brian Thompson, December 17, 2024

On the evidence of his activity on X, where at the time of writing his account is still live, Mangione’s guiding lights were Harari, the blogger Tim Urban, and Andrew Huberman, a Stanford science professor whose wildly popular podcast, Huberman Lab, specializes in a particularly wonkish mode of self-improvement content. His most popular episodes have titles like “Leverage Dopamine to Overcome Procrastination and Optimize Effort,” “Improve Vitality, Emotional and Physical Health and Lifespan,” and “How to Learn Better and Create Your Best Future.” Figures like Huberman are what we now have instead of public intellectuals, precisely because the prospect of creating a better world—or even of thinking with clarity and seriousness about the one we have—seems to have receded, leaving us only with a sovereign and isolated self, which must be endlessly optimized for the zero-sum game of capitalism.

The number of podcasting hours dedicated to plotting the coordinates of Mangione’s political trajectory has been dauntingly high, but the general consensus seems to be that, even if he did whack a top ten Fortune 500 CEO, Mangione cannot plausibly be viewed as any kind of leftist. Speaking on the political podcast TrueAnon, the artist and cultural critic Joshua Citarella, one of the most reliably insightful commentators on the politics of the terminally online, argued that the accused’s apparent decision to kill Thompson can best be understood with reference to the utilitarianism common among software engineers. The underlying assumption in tech circles is that imperfections within all complex systems—societies included—can be approached as engineering problems. The health care system is a mess? 3D-print a ghost gun, triangulate the whereabouts of the guy who profits most from that mess, and remove him from the system.

I’m as interested as the next person in how this young man might have come to his decision to murder a healthcare CEO. I have spent many hours plumbing the depths of Luigi lore. (Did you know, for instance, that he has a cousin named Nino Mangione, who is a Republican state delegate for the state of Maryland, who co-chaired Baltimore County’s Trump Victory Leadership County team, and who looks like a goofier and less handsome half-doppelganger of Luigi? That there is, in a sense, a Waluigi Mangione?) But it is, in the end, the popular response to the assassination of Brian Thompson, and the sudden emergence of his alleged killer as a bona fide folk hero, that really warrants attention. Mangione himself is a kind of cipher, a handsome blankness on which Americans have projected their politically inchoate rage at the iniquity of a health care system from which only the very wealthy are insulated, and to whose predations almost everyone is vulnerable.

Although the document police say they found on Mangione falls far short of manifesto standard and length, it does contain at least one great moment. Regardless of what you think of its alleged author or the public reaction to his arrest, “Frankly, these parasites had it coming” is a line that definitely lands. It also gestures toward what I suspect is really at the root of the public reaction to Mangione. People did not exult in the murder of a health care CEO because they believed it signaled the coming of a revolutionary moment; what they saw in it was the enactment less of justice than of vengeance. And regardless of Mangione’s politics—regardless of the podcast parsings, and of what he himself may have believed—this categorization as parasites of those whose lavish wealth is drawn from the impoverishment and sickness of ordinary Americans is, at least implicitly, an anti-capitalist one.

And it must be noted that the widespread celebration of the murder of a CEO took place just weeks after the election of a president who represents at once the total triumph of capitalism over every aspect of life and a kind of petulant protest against the status quo. Trump explicitly presented himself to his voters as an agent of revenge against the forces arrayed against them, both real and imagined—immigrants, woke academics, coastal elites, the Democrats, trans people, the deep state, and so forth. As the Italian philosopher Franco “Bifo” Berardi put it in a blog post last month, “Trumpism is a sort of revenge of all against all.” Both Trump and Mangione are, in their very different ways, conduits for amorphous and volatile energies of frustration and rage. These parasites had it coming. Fight, fight, fight.

*

In her essay “Reflections on Violence,” published in these pages in 1969, Hannah Arendt put forth a series of propositions about bureaucracy, power, and violence. In a fully developed governmental bureaucracy, she wrote, there was

nobody left with whom one could argue, to whom one could present grievances, on whom the pressures of power could be exerted. Bureaucracy is the form of government in which everybody is deprived of political freedom, of the power to act; for the rule by Nobody is not no-rule, and where all are equally powerless we have a tyranny without a tyrant.

Arendt would have seen little to admire in Luigi Mangione’s alleged act of political violence on the streets of midtown Manhattan, or in the widespread public exhilaration that followed it. (She felt that “violence can be justifiable, but it never will be legitimate.” She had no real interest in what is now viewed as structural violence, and although she admired the student antiwar movement, she was dismissive—to the point of outright racism—of the concerns of Black radicals.) As with so many commentators on Thompson’s murder, the only immediate possibility she saw in such things was that of more violence. “The practice of violence, like all action, changes the world,” as she put it, “but the most probable change is a more violent world.” Yet she would have recognized a distinct form of tyranny in what Mangione was allegedly reacting against, and one that is all the more absolute for the absence of any one tyrant. Thompson’s killer found a person to whom grievances could be presented, and delivered them in the American style: in bullet form.