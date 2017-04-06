Zoo, Jardin des Plantes

Bee at the rose’s center, I’m participating

in a fad that in a century will seem

arcane, barbaric, a small crumpled photograph

in a drawer or cloud might contain me,

nearly out of frame, in the hands of

some ancestor, who’ll see my dress

as incredible costume, like kangaroo or zebra,

the ship-bedraggled dodo, understood

too late. What can a narwhal suspended in

nothing say? Or the whale’s skeleton,

its lost cumulus body, erased by the welcome

ease of peach glacé on the Île de la Cité?