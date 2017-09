—For Xiaobo

Sooner or later you will leave

me, one day

and take the road to darkness

alone.

I pray for the moment to reappear

so I can see it better,

as if from memory.

I wish that I, astonished, could glow, my body

in full bloom of light for you.

But I couldn’t have made it

except clenching my fists, not letting

the strength,

not even a little bit of it, slip

through my fingers.