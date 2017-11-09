The Irving Howe Lecture

To the Editors:

George Packer will deliver the twenty-second annual Irving Howe Memorial Lecture at 6:30 PM on Monday, November 20, at the CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Avenue (at 34th Street). The subject is “Liberalism in the Age of Trump.” Packer is a staff writer for The New Yorker whose award-winning books include The Assassins’ Gate: America in Iraq and The Unwinding: The Inner History of the New America. Sponsored by the Center for the Humanities, these lectures honor the late critic, editor, and political writer Irving Howe (1920–1993), who taught at the City University of New York from 1963 to 1986. They are made possible by a generous gift from the late Max Palevsky and are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Please call the Office of Public Programs at 212-817-8215. For more information consult the website of the Center for the Humanities, centerforthehumanities.org.

Morris Dickstein

Center for the Humanities

CUNY Graduate Center

New York City