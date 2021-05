To the Editors:

I sincerely hope all those who have an interest in Alexander Griboedov and his play Woe from Wit will buy my translation and judge for themselves, especially since they are not given that option in a review [Gary Saul Morson, “Casting Pearls Before Repetilovs,” NYR, March 25] that stints on excerpts in favor of the reviewer’s improvements.

Betsy Hulick

New York City