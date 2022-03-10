Were you affiliated with the Village Presbyterian Church, the Brotherhood Synagogue, or the Greenwich Mews Theatre in the West Village during the 1950s–1970s? I am seeking members of these congregations, as well as colleagues of Reverend Jesse Stitt, Reverend William Glenesk, Rabbi Irving J. Block, and the theater producer Stella Holt, for a research project about the Greenwich Mews Theatre, located in the church basement at 141 West 13th Street.

Hillary Miller

Assistant Professor of English

Queens College

English Department

65-30 Kissena Boulevard

Klapper Hall 607

Flushing, New York 11367

mewsresearch@gmail.com