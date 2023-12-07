We are collecting for publication letters from Virginia Woolf that are not in the six-volume edition edited by Nigel Nicolson and Joanne Trautmann (1975–1980). If readers are aware of any such letters in private hands or in libraries or institutions (other than those with well-known Woolf collections), we should be very grateful to hear about them. Please let us know by emailing us: vwletters@btinternet.com.

Stephen Barkway

Stuart N. Clarke