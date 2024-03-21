The neighbor’s mulberry tree spilling its fruit

onto the sidewalk stained the old sneakers

I took from my mother’s closet, but there was no need

to steal, there’s almost nothing you can ask for

that my mother wouldn’t give you, except maybe

the bone from a T-bone steak—

she’s a carnivore, like the coyote in the cemetery

where I walked each day in my mother’s shoes.

It was so hot the asphalt buckled

and the cemetery crows kept their beaks open;

everyone except me was underground, staying cool.

From our respective shades, the solitary coyote

eyed me steadily, as if I belonged to her,

but all I wore was borrowed: the shoes, the skirt,

the clip holding my silver hair above my sweaty neck,

maybe even my sweaty neck. I’m not so dim

not to know you can’t take it with you

and still I wanted to fly in my mother’s shoes

across the miles that usually separate us.

The morning of my departure I left a trail

of red-black mulberry juice that led into

and then out of her front door and down the steps

to the airport scanner where I untied the shoes

and placed them carefully into the tray. By then

my mother may have forgotten I’d been to visit her.

“You’re not leaving tomorrow, are you?” she kept asking,

and for a few days I could say no. We watched the sun go down

just before the solstice. “Sunsets don’t make me sad,” she said

each time we looked away from the Olympic Mountains.

“I’ll be back soon,” I told her.

“Yes,” she said, as she always says.

“Yes, of course, take whatever you like.”