A Coalition Condemns the Trump Proposal to Require Noncitizens to Disclose Passwords to Enter the US
To the Editors:
The undersigned coalition of human rights and civil liberties organizations, trade associations, and experts in security, technology, and the law expresses deep concern about the comments made by Secretary John Kelly at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on February 7, 2017, suggesting the Department of Homeland Security could require noncitizens to provide the passwords to their social media accounts as a condition of entering the country.
We recognize the important role that DHS plays in protecting the United States’ borders and the challenges it faces in keeping the US safe, but demanding passwords or other account credentials without cause will fail to increase the security of US citizens and is a direct assault on fundamental rights.
This proposal would enable border officials to invade people’s privacy by examining years of private e-mails, texts, and messages. It would expose travelers and everyone in their social networks, including potentially millions of US citizens, to excessive, unjustified scrutiny. And it would discourage people from using online services or taking their devices with them while traveling, and would discourage travel for business, tourism, and journalism.
Demands from US border officials for passwords to social media accounts will also set a precedent that may ultimately affect all travelers around the world. This demand is likely to be mirrored by foreign governments, which will demand passwords from US citizens when they seek entry to foreign countries. This would compromise US economic security, cybersecurity, and national security, as well as damage the US’s relationships with foreign governments and their citizenry.
Policies to demand passwords as a condition of travel, as well as more general efforts to force individuals to disclose their online activity, including potentially years’ worth of private and public communications, create an intense chilling effect on individuals. Freedom of expression and press rights, access to information, rights of association, and religious liberty are all put at risk by these policies.
The first rule of online security is simple: Do not share your passwords. No government agency should undermine security, privacy, and other rights with a blanket policy of demanding passwords from individuals.
Organizations and Trade Associations
11/9 Coalition
Individual Experts
Institutional affiliations are for identification purposes only
