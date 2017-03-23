A Coalition Condemns the Trump Proposal to Require Noncitizens to Disclose Passwords to Enter the US

To the Editors:

The undersigned coalition of human rights and civil liberties organizations, trade associations, and experts in security, technology, and the law expresses deep concern about the comments made by Secretary John Kelly at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on February 7, 2017, suggesting the Department of Homeland Security could require noncitizens to provide the passwords to their social media accounts as a condition of entering the country.

We recognize the important role that DHS plays in protecting the United States’ borders and the challenges it faces in keeping the US safe, but demanding passwords or other account credentials without cause will fail to increase the security of US citizens and is a direct assault on fundamental rights.

This proposal would enable border officials to invade people’s privacy by examining years of private e-mails, texts, and messages. It would expose travelers and everyone in their social networks, including potentially millions of US citizens, to excessive, unjustified scrutiny. And it would discourage people from using online services or taking their devices with them while traveling, and would discourage travel for business, tourism, and journalism.

Demands from US border officials for passwords to social media accounts will also set a precedent that may ultimately affect all travelers around the world. This demand is likely to be mirrored by foreign governments, which will demand passwords from US citizens when they seek entry to foreign countries. This would compromise US economic security, cybersecurity, and national security, as well as damage the US’s relationships with foreign governments and their citizenry.

Policies to demand passwords as a condition of travel, as well as more general efforts to force individuals to disclose their online activity, including potentially years’ worth of private and public communications, create an intense chilling effect on individuals. Freedom of expression and press rights, access to information, rights of association, and religious liberty are all put at risk by these policies.

The first rule of online security is simple: Do not share your passwords. No government agency should undermine security, privacy, and other rights with a blanket policy of demanding passwords from individuals.

Organizations and Trade Associations

11/9 Coalition

Access Now

Advocacy for Principled Action in Government

American Civil Liberties Union

American Library Association

American Society of Journalists & Authors

American Society of News Editors Americans for Immigrant Justice

Association of Alternative Newsmedia Association of Research Libraries

Bill of Rights Defense Committee/Defending Dissent Foundation

Bolo Bhi

Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles

Center for Democracy & Technology

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Committee to Protect Journalists

Computer & Communications Industry Association

The Constitution Project

Consumer Action

Council on American-Islamic Relations

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Engine

Free Speech Coalition

Future of Privacy Forum

Global Network Initiative

Human Rights Watch

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Immigrant Legal Resource Center Index on Censorship

Internet Association

Internet Society

Internews

Legal Aid Justice Center

Media Freedom Foundation

National Coalition Against Censorship

National Consumers League

National Hispanic Media Coalition

New America’s Open Technology Institute Online Trust Alliance

Paradigm Initiative

Pen America

Project Censored

Public Citizen

Reporters Without Borders

Resilient Communities Program, New America Restore the Fourth

United Church of Christ, OC Inc.

Woodhull Freedom Foundation

World Privacy Forum

Individual Experts

Institutional affiliations are for identification purposes only

Ben Adida, VP Engineering, Clever

Sabrineh Ardalan, Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program

Steven M. Bellovin, Columbia University

Matt Bishop, University of California, Davis

Richard A. Boswell, UC Hastings College of the Law

Annemarie Bridy, University of Idaho College of Law

Eric Burger, Georgetown University

L. Jean Camp, Indiana University

Michael W. Carroll, American University Washington College of Law

Stephen Checkoway, University of Illinois at Chicago

Marisa S. Cianciarulo, Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law

Danielle Citron, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Lorrie Cranor, Carnegie Mellon University

Catherine Crump, UC Berkeley School of Law

Richard Danbury, De Montfort University, United Kingdom

Deven Desai, Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller College of Business

Melanie Dulong de Rosnay, CNRS – Paris Sorbonne, France

David Evans, Professor of Computer Science, University of Virginia

Joshua Fairfield, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Stephen Farrell, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Joan Feigenbaum, Yale University

Susan Freiwald, University of San Francisco School of Law

Michael Froomkin, University of Miami School of Law

Eric Goldman, Santa Clara University School of Law

Ellen P. Goodman, Rutgers University Law School

Debora J. Halbert, University of Hawaii, Manoa

Nadia Heninger, University of Pennsylvania

Margaret Hu, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Christian Huitema, Private Octopus Inc.

Alan Hyde, Rutgers University School of Law

Margot E. Kaminski, The Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law

Daphne Keller, Stanford Law School

Joseph Kiniry, Galois and Free & Fair

Vivek Krishnamurthy, Harvard Law School

Raymond Ku, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Sapna Kumar, University of Houston Law Center

Molly K. Land, University of Connecticut School of Law

Susan Landau, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Aija Leiponen, Cornell University

Mark A. Lemley, Stanford Law School

David S. Levine, Elon University School of Law

Yvette Joy Liebesman, Saint Louis University School of Law

Nicola Lugaresi, University of Trento Law School, Italy

Irina D. Manta, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Morgan Marquis-Boire, Director of Security, First Look Media

M. Isabel Medina, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Sascha Meinrath, X-Lab, Penn State University

William Moner, Elon University

Deirdre K. Mulligan, UC Berkeley School of Law

Karen Musalo, UC Hastings College of the Law

Mary Zanolli Natkin, Washington and Lee University School of Law

John Palmer, Pompeu Fabra University, Spain

Kyung Sin Park, Korea University Law School

Aaron Perzanowski, Case Western Reserve University

Chip Pitts, Oxford University

Srividhya Ragavan, Texas A&M School of Law

Blake E. Reid, Colorado Law

Phillip Rogaway, University of California, Davis

Ira Rubinstein, New York University School of Law

Michael L. Rustad, Suffolk University Law School

Patrick S. Ryan, University of Colorado at Boulder

Pamela Samuelson, UC Berkeley School of Law

Andy Sayler, Information Security Engineer, Twitter

Bruce Schneier, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Seth Schoen, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Christopher B. Seaman, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Jeffrey Selbin, UC Berkeley School of Law

Wendy Seltzer, World Wide Web Consortium

Elisabeth Semel, UC Berkeley School of Law

Ragini N. Shah, Suffolk University Law School

Micah Sherr, Georgetown University

Adam Shostack, Author, Threat Modeling: Designing for Security

Ted M. Sichelman, University of San Diego School of Law

Megan Squire, Elon University

Katherine J. Strandburg, New York University School of Law

Peter Swire, Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller College of Business Cynthia Taylor, University of Illinois at Chicago

Judith Townend, University of Sussex, United Kingdom

Samuel Trosow, University of Western Ontario, Canada

Rebecca Tushnet, Georgetown University Law Center

Jennifer M. Urban, UC Berkeley School of Law

Dan Wallach, Rice University

Nicholas Weaver, International Computer Science Institute

Jonathan Weinberg, Wayne State University

Sarah Wiant, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Jenifer Winter, University of Hawaii, Manoa

Elisabeth Wood, Yale University

Nicolo Zingales, University of Sussex Law School, United Kingdom

