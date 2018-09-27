I go to Spain to see where my rules come from.

The nuns feed me the soft gray brains of sheep.

My brain clenches like a fist.

I am violent & sweet.

I like to make things &

I like to break things.

Up the stairs before a man, down after.

I please you, I fear you.

This is a jam spoon, this is a honey spoon.

Into an elevator before a man, speak after.

It’s this fork for fish & that fork for cake.

I trip over my tongue.

I delicately remove the egg-yolk orange

Stamens from the Casablanca lilies

So the pollen doesn’t fall

Onto the table cloth and stain it.

I set the table for tea.

I like discipline.

I like Goya’s nightmares.

I have chairs on my head

& chairs coming out of my mouth.

Lucas Cranach the Elder painted

Lucretia’s shame over & over & over.

He showed us Lucretia with her

Hips cocked, bald pubis, old-looking face.

Poised, holding the dagger about

To pierce her own heart.

The prince who snuck into her room

To rape her first awoke her

By gently washing her belly

With warm water & a cloth.