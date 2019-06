To the Editors:

For a biography of the late American poet Amy Clampitt (1920–1994), to be published by Alfred A. Knopf, I would be grateful to receive reminiscences, anecdotes, or details from people who knew her.

Willard Spiegelman

25 Orchard Street #4

Stonington, CT 06378

214-789-6937

wspiegel@smu.edu