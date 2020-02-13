Wherever you look in this town are painted casts

of the famous statue. One at my door

like a street performer

silver mantle, silver eyes and skin.

In the Town Hall Information Zone

he is lapis lazuli. Face the color of clear sky

after sunset, body scrawled with white crotchets,

a blizzard of musical snow. At the end of a street

he used to race up laughing,

leading the pack, I see the Rhine

flickering like departure. Each chestnut tree

in a skirt of fallen leaves. Six immigrants asleep

in an arcade. Where the house once stood

are rows of little Beethovens, stamped on marzipan.

I see a small boy dashing through these alleys

to play for early Mass. Then sullen, dragging his feet

toward some grand door to teach a rich child piano.

His brothers are useless. The new babies die.

Father drinks his salary, Mother

has a temper too. Dry bread and fury

snap through the kitchen.

A boy in his bedroom, seed in the ground.

He’s strong but he’s little.

The heavy viola bangs his knees as he runs.