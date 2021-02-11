Maybe the trees won’t impress someone

looking for June or a new lover.

There are people ahead carrying flowers,

unaware of our many mistakes.

Let me imagine you now in your house

surrounded by worst-case scenarios

and rehearsed practicality.

What other animal plans their own funeral?

What animal makes room for death like we do?

My friend believes the Brontë sisters

didn’t carry umbrellas since their characters

walked the moors without them.

I would like to agree. I would like

to walk the moors without anyone.

And open the window to ask for rain.

And I love the rain.