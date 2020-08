Yes, we did

ask to be born.

Not all of us, of course,

only the first few.

They must have bought in

to this round robin

duress:

the gasp,

the gnawing hunger,

then the actual gnawing.

Maybe they did it

the way we’d put on

a corset or toe shoes

one night

and feel fabulous.

To be able to repeat themselves

must have seemed

like such a thrill

at first.

But who were they

if not that trick—

that breathless

pirouette?