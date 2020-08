Is contagion wishing’s history?

I wish a hole in memory

Accidentally, by remembering,

Then swish a thumb around its cliff

And bring it to my puppet’s mouth.

The disease he eats tastes good,

I think, because his wood glows

When he’s finished.

Let’s name nature the final arbiter

Of taste. Let’s call memory the wish’s cliff.

Let’s name the puppet history, or else

Let’s let that mean the puppet’s mouth.