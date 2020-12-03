First Saturday of the month and unlike the Greeks,

sometime ancient cynics of beauty

and warning, these sirens at least test the level



of dog agony in town. Faint howls. Loud howls.

Indifferent howls for the hell of it—surely mutt boredom

in alley and yard, new octaves of ache, a high



heaven’s blast though now it’s not just ordinary life

and death that go on around here. Oh alert alert to

fire and wind and plague, what leaps out of myth.



Then quiet in an autumn seeming—so much of it—

like summer, a winter half-assing the drill of fall,

you-call-this-cold? where glaciers drop



too many veils to the sea, whole counties

of blitz-burnt convenient stores and bedframes,

earthquakes in the mind’s eye gulping playgrounds,



a high rise, an old Toyota still good to make it to work

and back. Dark etcetera—gods forsake us—floods!

But even on this day of early-ending light



worry in a nutshell is still worry. I nut-shell you,

you nut-shell me. The squirrel buries his

near the surface, forgetting how remembering



goes deep. Dire so-ons and therefores beyond

earshot. Up where birds migrate

continents and bees risk everything.