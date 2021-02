To the Editors:

For a biography of the Montenegrin artist Uroš Tošković (1932–2019) I would be pleased to hear from former friends, colleagues, patrons, or anyone with reminiscences or with whom he corresponded during his years in Paris, Serbia, or Montenegro.

Linda Tobin

