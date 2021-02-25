Here, where field drops to sea,

where big applause, beginningless,

of surf and gulls drowns the fledgling

speeches fluttered from the stage

our entrance made this gray-green into:

properties and features turn

to charges that our presence is

assertion, groundless, unconfirmed

by rocks and waves that turn aside

their gaze or merely

stand. A man might fall. A bird

falls a fall, grasping strands

of world we cannot, threading world

into world as loosened from one

place, anchored to prey, it

bends, taking itself under

what its seeming rupture takes

away: what sudden wave-trough surface

might have returned a face.