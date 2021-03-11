It was made of water, but not helpfully,

a stag walked inside. It was a voice

on the radio, a voiceover,

telling us about the technical difficulties

making the funeral hard to hear

at the moment when the great man’s death

became a family matter.

A stag became concealed

at the moment a car turned the corner.

It required the driver

to do more than pay attention.

One must be slow in advance

of what’s coming.

The funeral came back with music.

A song about what could last.

It stayed the same, hanging

around the house

like a lovesick teenager,

or a grownup with nothing to do,

or curtains, or sirens, anything

with duration that acts permanent.