Great Man, now that you are dead, allow me to squeeze your hand. The sage

bushes in Umbria are heavy with bees, so I’m killing them with hypnosis. I

am a mere woman—inferior lettuce—but I understand swoon aka mirabilia.

I fill this cup with nectar and offer it to soothe your Vesuvian wounds. I share

your love of baths and classification and sure, if we had to point to a god in the

sky, why not call him Thunderbolt? I too believe sewers are the great architectural

invention. I do all my searching on roads. It has been two thousand years so we

can forgive some of your assertions. The sea mouse who helps whales find their

way by parting the brows above their eyes. The one-eyed humans and Sciopods

with umbrella feet, the whole exotic bestiary. If I had no mouth but could live

off the smell of apples I’d move to Kashmir—scratch that, maybe Sussex.

Once a month, when the blood comes, I go out to lie in whatever field I

find to feel the scorch rise and the crops wither. Our powers are much

depleted. I can stand among men in full swing of my menstruus and

nothing will dim their ability to tell me about me. There are birds

at the window this morning I can’t name and dogs in the valley

beyond, who are using their bell-shaped lungs to announce

their happiness again and again and again. Nothing has

changed. We worry about the wane and winnow. In

your time perhaps the ladies used bits of cut-up

smocks but these days we have menstrual cups.

Desire is still a kind of ruin—that silly bird

fluttering against the window net,

trying to get in, the body’s steady

lilt toward oblivion. They say you

had a sister, like Shakespeare’s—

mostly overlooked. That it was she

who first noticed the smoky clouds

which sent you on your way. Dear

Pliny, I guess you never heard the

one about curiosity. The cat is real.

The earth never tires of giving

birth. If you get too close

to a volcano, you should

know it may erupt.