Don’t think

you have to speak

of the snow, branches

bent, weak

limbs broken

or of what you hear.

Everything is real

in the mind, the radio

waves on frequencies

that leave the leaves

undisturbed, and the snow,

general in the north

and now across the continent.

The storm has erased

every mark yesterday

you made on the road,

the path, the plow

opening a way

by burying everything else.

It was easiest

to be on foot,

to choose Velcro

over lace-up and avoid

the struggle of the snowshoe strap.

How else go

but with sharp

metal teeth,

a soft step.

The super blood

wolf moon is there

we heard on the news

yet there’s nothing

we can see

but cloud and mist.

Yet the moon.

Deer on the unplowed path

fat tires of trucks

and on the shore

looking west, then north

the snowed plain

you know to be

a lake became the moon

soft whipped into white hillocks

by the night’s long wind



Don’t think

you have to speak

about the country

that wind

this storm

everything real

and white in the blanking eye